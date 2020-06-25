TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 102,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 65,000 recoveries. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Mental health: Responding to recent disturbing deaths and arrests during police wellness checks on people in crisis, Canada's largest centre specializing in mental health is calling for "a new way forward."

2. COVID-19 fines: Millions of dollars of COVID-related fines issued in Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia disproportionately impacted Black, Indigenous and other marginalized groups, according to a new report.

3. CERB advance: Dozens of Canadians told CTV News the federal government has given them notice: they won’t receive the full $2,000 Canada Emergency Response Benefit in June, because they got an advance on their first payment when the pandemic measure launched.

4. Blue Jays tested: A number of Toronto Blue Jays players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 as Major League Baseball prepares to return for a 60-game schedule.

5. Stock market questions: With the stock market rising despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, CTV News asked a financial expert about what amateur investors need to know.

One more thing…

Baby bust: Experts say we might be in for a baby "bust" of falling birth rates due in part to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.