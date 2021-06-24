TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 24.72 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Residential schools: The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan says it has found hundreds of unmarked burial sites near a former residential school.

2. Cancel Canada Day: In a speech to his caucus, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole shared his opposition to any push to “cancel” Canada Day celebrations following the discovery of unmarked graves of Indigenous children at a former residential school in B.C.

3. House hiatus: The House of Commons rose for a two-month summer hiatus Wednesday, after passing the Liberal minority government’s key bills amid inflamed partisan tensions and speculation that MPs won’t sit again in Ottawa before a federal election call.

4. Travel restrictions: New rules unveiled by the federal government for international travel have been met with confusion and frustration as Canadians weigh family vacations against rules for quarantining unvaccinated children.

5. Arms wide: As provinces begin to loosen COVID-19 restrictions and vaccination rates increase, many Canadians can’t wait to start hugging their friends and family for the first time in over a year.

One more thing…

Free Britney: After 13 years of near-silence in the conservatorship that controls her life and money, Britney Spears passionately told a judge Wednesday that she wants to end the "abusive" case that has made her feel demoralized and enslaved.