5 things to know for Thursday, June 2, 2022

It's election day in Ontario, Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin for the Queen, and a Canadian airline worker detained in the Dominican Republic speaks exclusively with CTV News. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Ontario election day: It's election day in Ontario, and CTV News has everything voters need to know as they head to the polls.

2. Platinum Jubilee: Today marks the beginning of four days of celebrations to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.

3. Exclusive: Airline worker speaks out: A Canadian airline worker who has been trapped in the Dominican Republic for two months after alerting authorities to narcotics found on his plane speaks exclusively to CTV News.

4. Hospital allegation: A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was thrown in the garbage following a miscarriage.

5. Lotto Max: A winning Lotto Max ticket worth $1 million is days away from expiring, meaning the lucky player is close to missing out on the prize.

One more thing…

Answering questions about gun bill: Canada's government has tabled a new gun control bill. Here are the key details about the country's gun regulations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces new gun control legislation in Ottawa on Monday, May 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle