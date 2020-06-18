TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 100,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 8,200 associated deaths. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Singh expelled: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he stands by his words and actions after he was ejected from the House of Commons for calling a Bloc Quebecois MP racist.

2. Conservative debates: Stumbling French and finger-pointing dominated the four Conservative leadership hopefuls’ French-language debate Wednesday, ahead of the debate in English taking place tonight.

3. Diminishing influence: Canada’s been humbled on the world stage, failing to secure a seat on the United Nations Security Council when it lost to Norway and Ireland on the first ballot.

4. Officers charged: On Wednesday, the Fulton County district attorney announced a murder charge against the officer who shot Rayshard Brooks, as well as an aggravated assault charge against a second officer who the DA said stood on Brooks' shoulder.

5. Masterson arrested: Actor Danny Masterson was charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday, in the culmination of a three-year investigation.

One more thing…

Bolton bombshells: Former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton levels a stunning accusation in his forthcoming book against his U.S. President Donald Trump, writing that the president personally asked his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to help him win the 2020 election.