TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 100,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 8,200 associated deaths. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Singh expelled: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he stands by his words and actions after he was ejected from the House of Commons for calling a Bloc Quebecois MP racist. 

2. Conservative debates: Stumbling French and finger-pointing dominated the four Conservative leadership hopefuls’ French-language debate Wednesday, ahead of the debate in English taking place tonight. 

3. Diminishing influence: Canada’s been humbled on the world stage, failing to secure a seat on the United Nations Security Council when it lost to Norway and Ireland on the first ballot. 

4. Officers charged: On Wednesday, the Fulton County district attorney announced a murder charge against the officer who shot Rayshard Brooks, as well as an aggravated assault charge against a second officer who the DA said stood on Brooks' shoulder. 

5. Masterson arrested: Actor Danny Masterson was charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday, in the culmination of a three-year investigation. 

One more thing…

Bolton bombshells: Former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton levels a stunning accusation in his forthcoming book against his U.S. President Donald Trump, writing that the president personally asked his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to help him win the 2020 election.  

Trump & Xi