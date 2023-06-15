5 things to know for Thursday, June 15, 2023

An investigation finds former prime minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament, the public safety minister faces calls to resign over the transfer of Paul Bernardo, and Russia says relations with Canada are "on the verge of being severed."

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Bernardo transfer: Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is under fire after it was revealed that his office and the PMO knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo.

2. 'Partygate': Former prime minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament about the lockdown-flouting parties that undermined his credibility and contributed to his downfall, a committee of lawmakers said Thursday after a year-long investigation.

3. Russia-Canada relations: Moscow is warning that relations with Canada are "on the verge of being severed" after the federal Liberal government moved to forfeit a massive Russian cargo plane.

4. 6.2 magnitude: A deep earthquake shook part of the Philippines southwest of the capital on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

5. Price gouging allegations: The Canadian government should introduce a windfall tax on large grocery chains if the Competition Bureau finds evidence that they’re generating excess profits on food items, recommends the parliamentary agriculture committee in a report to the federal government.

One more thing...

Money remains the biggest source of stress among Canadians, according to a new survey.