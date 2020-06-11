TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 97,000 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 8,000 associated deaths. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Revisiting history: Statues commemorating historical figures are being toppled in the worldwide push to end systemic racism, and monuments in Canada may be next.

2. 12-minute meeting: An emergency sitting of the House of Commons came to an abrupt halt within minutes Wednesday, after the government couldn’t secure the opposition support it needed to move forward with its latest COVID-19 legislation.

3. Pay back: Approximately 190,000 Canadians have had to repay their Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques to the government, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.

4. Cap it off: The Canadian Pediatric Society is calling for support from provincial governments in allowing in-person graduation ceremonies for students, saying young people psychologically need the rite of passage.

5. Ethical dilemma: While the world will cheer an eventual COVID-19 vaccine, its availability will leave public health leaders with a difficult decision: who gets immunized first.

One more thing…

Community support: As anti-Black racism protests around the world include calls to defund the police, here’s what that could look like in Canada’s largest city.