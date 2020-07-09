TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 106,400 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 70,000 cases considered recovered. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Federal deficit: The federal deficit is projected to hit more than $343 billion this fiscal year, due in large part to massive economic aid and stimulus plans that the Liberal government has rolled out in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. COVID-19 transmission: One of Canada's top doctors says modelling shows the transmission of the coronavirus is under control across the country, yet relaxation of public health protocols could lead to severe outbreaks.

3. Scheer response: After he was photographed at the Toronto Pearson Airport violating a mandatory face mask policy, Andrew Scheer said it's "ridiculous" to be asked about the incident by journalists.

4. Pandemic-related racism: Canadians with Asian backgrounds are far more likely than anyone else to report noticing increased racial harassment or violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research from Statistics Canada.

5. WE Charity stories: Former employees of WE Charity, founded by Canadian brothers Marc and Craig Kielburger, are speaking up against what they see as oppressive incidents against racialized people within the organization.

One more thing…

Missing 'Glee' star: Authorities say former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake after her son was found alone on a rented boat.