TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 43.8 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Election issues: Should Prime Minister Justin Trudeau call an election this summer, the issue that will have the most influence in the minds of voters will be the economy, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.

2. 'The final straw': A growing number of Canadians are distancing themselves from the Catholic Church after confronting the painful reality of the role it played in Canada’s residential school system.

3. Rare blood clots: A new Canadian study examines why some people may develop dangerous but extremely rare blood clots after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

4. Battling the blaze: Despite Indigenous fire crews being critical in stopping fires, protecting property and guiding firefighters through difficult terrain in B.C., crews across Canada say governments have let too much of their intergenerational knowledge fall by the wayside.

5. Climate change: Scientists say the extreme heat that resulted in the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada is believed to be responsible for hundreds of deaths in British Columbia could become a once-a-decade event if global warming continues at its current pace.

One more thing…

Sun protection: The scalp, lips, hands and feet are among the most common spots missed when applying sunscreen, according to one dermatologist who says avoiding these areas can lead to sun damage and certain types of skin cancers.