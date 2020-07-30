TORONTO -- Canada has more than 100,000 recovered cases of COVID-19 and more than 6,000 cases that are still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. PM testimony: As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his chief of staff Katie Telford prepare to testify before the House of Commons Finance Committee as part of its ongoing study into the WE Charity student grant scandal, opposition MPs are demanding a full accounting of Trudeau’s role in the affair.

2. 'One big wave': Coronavirus cases worldwide may be "one big wave" rather than a series of waves, according to a doctor with the World Health Organization.

3. Plate problems: There has been a rash of reports of people being harassed for having out-of-province licence plates, even if they're in B.C. legitimately.

4. Homecoming with masks: High school students in Ontario should wear face masks indoors whenever physical distancing rules cannot be followed, according to the latest recommendations from experts.

5. Back to school: Returning to the classroom in September, as well as the precautions in place, will vary depending on where you live. CTV News has rounded up how plans for the back-to-school season vary by province.

One more thing…

Seeing red: NASA is on the brink of launching their first Mars rover in nine years, and this one has an intriguing mission: searching for ancient life on the red planet.