TORONTO -- Canada has fully vaccinated 64.7 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Fourth wave: Alberta's R-value has climbed to peak levels, even as daily COVID-19 case numbers remain fairly low, prompting the question: What constitutes a fourth wave of the pandemic in a country that has enough vaccines to inoculate everyone?

2. Afghan interpreters: After the federal government announced new help for Afghan interpreters under threat from the Taliban, advocates are crying foul over tight deadlines and complicated English-language forms.

3. Job market: It’s become harder for workers aged 45 and older to secure jobs, according to a new study.

4. Memory loss: The number of people with dementia is forecast to triple to an estimated 152 million worldwide by 2050, according to new data.

5. Bronze medal: Canada added yet another bronze to its collection at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday. Here's a look at some of the 2020 Summer Olympic events you may have missed overnight.

One more thing…

Anthropomorphic aardvark: "Arthur," the long-running children’s television show, has been cancelled after a quarter-century on the air.