5 things to know for Thursday, July 28, 2022

Man killed by police identified as RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman, teen in Monteregie
An RCMP officer was killed by police in Quebec after an alleged attack on a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
Pope Francis is set to host a mass at a Quebec pilgrimage site, a price list has been released for the government's banned firearms buyback program, and the U.S. raises trade concerns with Canada over the streaming bill. Here's what you need to know today.
1. Pope Francis mass: Pope Francis is set to begin his second day of events in Quebec City, which include hosting his second mass on Canadian soil Thursday morning.
2. 'I had to speak out': The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis, Alta., says she felt compelled to do it for her family members affected by the residential school system.
3. Gun buyback program: Public Safety Canada has released a price list detailing how much money owners of banned firearms can expect under the federal government's mandatory buyback program.
4. U.S. trade concerns: The U.S. has raised concerns about the trade implications of Canada's streaming bill, prompting a legal expert to warn that Canada might face hundreds of millions of dollars of retaliatory tariffs if it becomes law.
5. Long-term care tracking: A think tank that's been compiling data on COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes says it has to stop its work because provinces aren't providing sufficient data about the spread of the virus.
One more thing…
Doctrine of Discovery: Pope Francis is being asked to renounce the Doctrine of Discovery. What is it, exactly?
An RCMP officer was killed by police in Quebec after an alleged attack on a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
Washington has raised concerns about the trade implications of Ottawa's online-streaming bill, prompting a legal expert to warn that Canada could face hundreds of millions of dollars of retaliatory tariffs if it becomes law.
Pope Francis is set to begin his second day of events in Quebec's capital city as part of his tour that he has called a pilgrimage of penance. The pontiff is scheduled to host his second mass on Canadian soil later this morning.
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
With 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that an 'urgent' response is required to address the outbreak, and is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
A think tank that's been compiling data on COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes says it has to stop its work because provinces are no longer making enough information public about the spread of the virus in the sector.
A shortage of epidural tubes used to provide pain medication primarily during labour and delivery is affecting most provinces, but supply issues seem to be worse in Western Canada, says the vice-president of the Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society.
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
A think tank that's been compiling data on COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes says it has to stop its work because provinces are no longer making enough information public about the spread of the virus in the sector.
Pope Francis is set to begin his second day of events in Quebec's capital city as part of his tour that he has called a pilgrimage of penance. The pontiff is scheduled to host his second mass on Canadian soil later this morning.
An RCMP officer was killed by police in Quebec after an alleged attack on a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
Murder charges have been laid in the shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was gunned down in front of his Surrey, B.C., business July 14.
Ottawa has asked France to extradite a priest accused of crimes against children in Nunavut, the federal justice minister confirmed Wednesday as Pope Francis continued his tour of Canada.
Russian forces on Thursday launched massive missile strikes on Ukraine's Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, areas that haven't been targeted in weeks, while Ukrainian officials announced an operation to liberate an occupied region in the country's south.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned he's ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea, state media said Thursday, as he unleashed fiery rhetoric against rivals he says are pushing the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war.
Russian, French and American leaders are crisscrossing Africa to win support for their positions on the war in Ukraine, waging what some say is the most intense competition for influence on the continent since the Cold War.
The U.K. government has sanctioned a British blogger over content that it says 'destabilizes' Ukraine, according to the British Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.
The man accused of opening fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago has been indicted by a grand jury on 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, representing the seven people killed and dozens wounded in the attack on a beloved holiday event.
The future of two American citizens detained in Russia could hinge on the release of a convicted Russian arms dealer, nicknamed the 'Merchant of Death' by his accusers, whose life story inspired a Hollywood film.
Washington has raised concerns about the trade implications of Ottawa's online-streaming bill, prompting a legal expert to warn that Canada could face hundreds of millions of dollars of retaliatory tariffs if it becomes law.
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
While one Conservative leadership candidate is calling on election organizers to release details about the upcoming official debate's format, the party says decisions are being finalized in the next 24 hours.
The World Health Organization has confirmed two more cases of Marburg virus in Ghana, a senior WHO official said on Wednesday, two weeks after the country reported its first outbreak of the highly infectious Ebola-like disease.
A shortage of epidural tubes used to provide pain medication primarily during labour and delivery is affecting most provinces, but supply issues seem to be worse in Western Canada, says the vice-president of the Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society.
A think tank that's been compiling data on COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes says it has to stop its work because provinces are no longer making enough information public about the spread of the virus in the sector.
A fatal fungal disease that affects bat populations has been discovered in Saskatchewan for the first time in Grasslands National Park.
New research shows rising cases of polar bear and human conflict taking place in Churchill, Canada, and the Arctic.
With so many restaurant owners desperate to find workers, could virtual cashiers taking orders via video chat from places like Bolivia or Nicaragua be a solution? Toronto-based startup Percy believes the time for such an idea has come and hopes to rapidly expand into the U.S.
Shawn Mendes says he's cancelling the remainder of dates on his Wonder world tour -- more than 70 shows in total -- as he puts all of his attention on taking care of his mental health.
To beat back the competitive threat of TikTok — whose discovery algorithm is viewed as its great competitive advantage — Instagram has started showing users a much greater proportion of recommended content from accounts that they don't follow versus posts from their friends. And that's sitting well with some users.
A California judge ruled that Britney Spears will not have to sit for a deposition in an ongoing legal battle with her father Jamie Spears, Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart said Wednesday.
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
With so many restaurant owners desperate to find workers, could virtual cashiers taking orders via video chat from places like Bolivia or Nicaragua be a solution? Toronto-based startup Percy believes the time for such an idea has come and hopes to rapidly expand into the U.S.
Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve ratcheted up its campaign against surging inflation by raising its key interest rate three-quarters of a point.
As the Mega Millions lottery jackpot grew to an estimated US$810 million, the founder of fast-food restaurant chain Raising Cane's spent $100,000 to buy a ticket for each of his 50,000 employees.
A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years.
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot for US$1.02 billion will be up for grabs for anyone who buys a ticket, including Canadians and other foreign visitors to the U.S.
Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.
Several days a week you can find Claude Giroux pushing his limits in the gym as he prepares for a big season with his new Ottawa Senators team.
American basketball star Brittney Griner testified at her drug possession trial in Russia that an interpreter translated only a fraction of what was being said while she was detained at Moscow's airport in February and that officials told her to sign documents, but 'no one explained any of it to me.'
The German government plans to reduce incentive payments for buyers of electric cars and end subsidies for buying plug-in hybrids at the end of this year.
Volkswagen began production of its first electric vehicle assembled in the United States at a Tennessee plant Tuesday.
U.S. safety regulators have opened three investigations into safety issues with about 1.65 million vehicles made by Stellantis.