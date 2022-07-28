5 things to know for Thursday, July 28, 2022

Pope Francis is set to host a mass at a Quebec pilgrimage site, a price list has been released for the government's banned firearms buyback program, and the U.S. raises trade concerns with Canada over the streaming bill. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Pope Francis mass: Pope Francis is set to begin his second day of events in Quebec City, which include hosting his second mass on Canadian soil Thursday morning.

2. 'I had to speak out': The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis, Alta., says she felt compelled to do it for her family members affected by the residential school system.

3. Gun buyback program: Public Safety Canada has released a price list detailing how much money owners of banned firearms can expect under the federal government's mandatory buyback program.

4. U.S. trade concerns: The U.S. has raised concerns about the trade implications of Canada's streaming bill, prompting a legal expert to warn that Canada might face hundreds of millions of dollars of retaliatory tariffs if it becomes law.

5. Long-term care tracking: A think tank that's been compiling data on COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes says it has to stop its work because provinces aren't providing sufficient data about the spread of the virus.

One more thing…

Doctrine of Discovery: Pope Francis is being asked to renounce the Doctrine of Discovery. What is it, exactly?