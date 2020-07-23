TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 120,000 total cases of COVID-19, with 5,200 cases still considered active. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. PM questioning: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his chief of staff, Katie Telford, will be put in the parliamentary hot seat over the government's now-cancelled decision to have WE Charity manage the student grant program.

2. Morneau testimony: Finance Minister Bill Morneau has revealed that his family took two trips in 2017 that WE Charity paid for in part, which he says he only recently discovered and paid back to the organization just prior to his finance committee testimony.

3. Rideau Hall allegations: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the Trudeau government to investigate allegations of harassment and aggressive behaviour within the office of Governor General Julie Payette.

4. Risk briefing: Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan is defending his department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, following the release of government documents showing that he was briefed about the risk of the virus as early as Jan. 17.

5. Under 40: An expert in psychology believes the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases among young people in Canada is not surprising, and ultimately comes down to their need to build social networks.

One more thing…

Pastor fired: An Ontario pastor who came out to her congregation as a transgender woman last month has been fired after the congregation voted to remove her.