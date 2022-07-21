5 things to know for Thursday, July 21, 2022

Indigenous groups want the Vatican to return artifacts, airline workers are facing insults and physical threats from frustrated passengers, and temperatures are expected to exceed 30 C in parts of Canada. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Indigenous artifacts: The Vatican houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous people around the world. Indigenous groups in Canada want them returned.

2. History lesson: The Bank of Canada is taking historic action to slow soaring inflation, having learned costly lessons from history when central banks let inflation run rampant.

3. High heat: Environment Canada issues heat warnings for a several provinces, with temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 C in the coming days.

4. Airline workers: From verbal abuse to physical threats, workers in the airline industry are on the receiving end of passenger frustration stoked by flight delays and lost luggage.

5. Mario Draghi: Italian Premier Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after key coalition allies boycotted a confidence vote, signalling the likelihood of another election for the country.

One more thing…

Stay cool: Here's how you can keep your home cool during a heat wave.

Katherine Morgan drinks water in front of a box fan while trying to stay cool in her downtown apartment without air conditioning on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)