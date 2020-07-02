TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 104,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 8,600 associated deaths. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Mine rescue: Rescue workers say at least 113 people have been killed in a landslide at a jade mining site in northern Myanmar.

2. Facebook boycott: All five of Canada’s major banks have announced their intention to stop advertising on Facebook in July, in response to the company’s failure to stop the spread of hateful content.

3. Antibody test questions: COVID-19 antibody tests that deliver a result on the spot are unreliable enough that they should stop being used immediately, according to new Canadian-led research.

4. Hub spot: Barring last-minute complications, Edmonton and Toronto are expected to become the hub cities hosting the National Hockey League playoffs, insiders say.

5. Working mom: A California mother has filed a lawsuit against her former employer, alleging she was let go after being told repeatedly to keep her children quiet during work calls.

One more thing…

Pride parade: A small Ontario town decided to flout the city council’s decision not to celebrate Pride by planning a parade in defiance.