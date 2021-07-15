TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 52.32 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Crane collapse: A specialized team has recovered a fifth body from the scene of the Kelowna, B.C., crane collapse.

2. Afghan interpreters: Local interpreters who worked with the Canadian Forces in Afghanistan are pleading for Canada's help in immigrating after the U.S. military's withdrawal has led to resurgence of the Taliban.

3. Vaccine messaging: Vaccine hesitancy has become an issue throughout the pandemic as the public sees science change in real time, but experts say that good communication will be the key to urging unvaccinated Canadians to get their COVID-19 shots.

4. Summer Olympics: The Olympics begin in Tokyo next week, and the competition will be historic -- and strange -- for a number of reasons.

5. Racism in sports: In the wake of Black English soccer players at Euro 2020 being bombarded with racist hate, Indigenous and Black athletes in Canada say they too feel they're one slip-up away from being targeted by white fans.

One more thing…

Whale evolution: A new study has found evidence of menopause occurring in killer whales, puzzling scientists about how and why it evolved.