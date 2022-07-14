5 things to know for Thursday, July 14, 2022

Hockey Canada will reopen the investigation into an alleged 2018 sexual assault, the Senate is set to offer recommendations to end forced sterilization in Canada, and a man who had lost his ability to walk is now paddling the five Great Lakes for a good cause. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Hockey Canada: Hockey Canada announced Thursday it will reopen a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.

2. 'Merchant of Death': Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer who inspired the Hollywood movie "Lord of War," is now the subject of speculation about a return to Moscow in a prisoner exchange.

3. Forced sterilization: The Senate is expected today to release recommendations to end forced and coerced sterilization in Canada.

4. Great feat: Four years after losing his ability to walk, Mike Shoreman is attempting to cross all five Great Lakes on a paddleboard in an effort to raise money for youth mental health.

5. Rate hike effects: The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday. Here's how the rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending.

One more thing…

Extra salt?: A new study suggests adding extra salt to meals could reduce life expectancy.

Adding extra salt to your meal could cut into your life expectancy, according to a new study. (Julia Filirovska / pexels.com)