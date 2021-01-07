TORONTO -- Canada has had 626,800 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 16,300 associated deaths. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Biden officially confirmed: Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday, after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn America's presidential election.

2. 'Night and day': Police reaction to armed Trump supporters violently storming the U.S. Capitol starkly contrasts with their reaction to Black Lives Matter protesters earlier this year, according to activists, political scientists and cultural psychologists.

3. Quebec curfew: As of Saturday, Quebecers will be living under an 8 p.m. curfew while the province strives to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Walmart website: A security flaw allowed access to sensitive customer information on Walmart Canada's website this week, demonstrating the ease with which such data could be accidentally exposed.

5. Have test, will travel: Everyone flying into Canada is now required to provide proof of a recent negative test result for COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday.

One more thing…

Archeological footprint: When a group of archeologists excavated reconstructed Iron Age roundhouses that had been used in historical reenactments in Wales for more than 30 years, they didn't expect to discover so much plastic.