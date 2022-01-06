TORONTO -- The U.S. marks one year since the riot at the Capitol, dozens are killed in protests in Kazakhstan, and Cineplex lays off nearly 5,000 workers. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Capitol riot anniversary: U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to mark the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, gathering with lawmakers to remember the violent attack that has raised global concerns about the future of American democracy.

2. Kazakhstan unrest: Dozens of protesters have been killed in attacks on government buildings and at least a dozen officers died, including one who was found beheaded, Kazakhstan authorities said Thursday.

3. Fighting misinformation: Sweden has launched a new governmental agency aimed at bolstering the country’s “psychological defence” and countering misinformation.

4. Lockdown layoffs: Cineplex has temporarily laid off nearly 5,000 part-time employees as its movie theatre and entertainment venues in Ontario were ordered by the province to shut down amid the rise of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

5. Homes surtax: A new report on housing affordability is calling for a surtax on homes worth more than $1 million as a way to rein in skyrocketing home prices and fund affordable housing projects.

One more thing…

Working for the weekend: Another Canadian company has decided to make the switch to a four-day work week, a move CEO John Findlay hopes will give his employees more opportunities to improve work-life balance.