5 things to know for Thursday, January 5, 2023

As of today, proof of a negative COVID-19 test is required in Canada for travellers arriving from China, opposition MPs are requesting an "urgent" meeting to address holiday travel chaos and in the U.S., the mastermind behind the college admissions scheme has been sentenced to prison. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. COVID testing: Airline passengers leaving China, Hong Kong and Macau will have to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test when they enter Canada starting today.

2. Opposition MPs team up: NDP and Conservative MPs have joined forces to call for an "urgent" meeting of the House of Commons' Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season.

3. Prince Harry's allegation: Prince Harry alleges in his new memoir that his brother Prince William physically attacked him during a furious argument in 2019, The Guardian reported.

4. College scandal sentencing: Rick Singer, the mastermind of the U.S. college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities who used their wealth to buy their kids' way into top-tier schools was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.

5. COVID in the brain: Autopsy results from 44 people who died with COVID-19 show how the virus spreads through not just the respiratory system, but the entire body, including the brain, according to a new study.

One more thing…

Top performer: An Indigenous burlesque performer from Quebec is named No. 2 in the world.

Lauren Ashley Jiles, known on stage as Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, was just named the no. 2 burlesque performer in the world. SOURCE: Lauren Ashley Jiles