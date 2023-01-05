5 things to know for Thursday, January 5, 2023

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hamlin's collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation

Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began.

Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal

Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.

As of today, proof of a negative COVID-19 test is required in Canada for travellers arriving from China, opposition MPs are requesting an "urgent" meeting to address holiday travel chaos and in the U.S., the mastermind behind the college admissions scheme has been sentenced to prison. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

