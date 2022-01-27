The CRA is sending letters to check the eligibility of CERB recipients, Dr. Tam says severe COVID-19 illness trends are rising, and Ottawa is getting ready for protesting truckers. Here's what you need today.

1. COVID-19 benefits: The Canada Revenue Agency is sending out a new round of letters to CERB recipients to verify they were eligible for the help, and warning of potential need for repayments.

2. Coronavirus trends: Canada's top doctor says, despite the average daily COVID-19 case count across the country going down, it's not an accurate reflection of the state of the pandemic.

3. Trucker convoy: As Ottawa prepares for the convoy’s arrival, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is decrying the "fringe" views among some of those who are supporting the truckers protest.

4. Border tragedy: Indian police have detained six people in a crackdown on illegal immigration after four Indians were found frozen to death near the Canada-U.S. border, officials said Thursday.

5. Canada in Ukraine: The prime minister announced a three-year extension of Operation UNIFIER as well as the deployment of 60 more Canadian troops to Ukraine in the coming days.

One more thing…

Space tourism: Kyle Hippchen could have -- should have -- been on board when SpaceX launched its first tourists into orbit last year after winning a sweepstakes, but ended up giving the honour to a friend.