5 things to know for Thursday, January 26, 2023

A winter storm system barrels through Canada, more potential graves are found at a former residential school site, and the Bank of Canada governor says inflation is "turning a corner." Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Snow heads east: What started off as light snow in parts of Ontario on Wednesday has quickly intensified to a powerful snowstorm that is making its way further down Eastern Canada.

2. 'Disheartening': A First Nation in British Columbia has announced the discovery of at least 66 new potential graves at the site of a former residential school.

3. Inflation in Canada: Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is "turning the corner" on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a "mild recession."

4. Trains explained: Via Rail executives are set to address a federal committee today about the delays that plagued travellers over the holidays.

5. Impersonating owners: Mortgage and title fraudsters who impersonate homeowners and tenants have targeted at least 32 properties in Ontario and British Columbia, investigators and official warnings suggest.

One more thing...

Cutting back: Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023

The logos of the Hudson's Bay Company, Postmedia and Hootsuite are seen in this composite photo. (CP Photo)