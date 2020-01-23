TORONTO -- China has put the city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak on lockdown in an effort to try to stop the spread of the deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds and killed at least 17. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Coronovirus caution: Public health officials say there are no confirmed cases in Canada of the new coronavirus that has killed more than a dozen people in China, but several patients are being tested as a precaution.

2. ISIS orphan: CTV News has learned that a four-year-old Canadian orphan who's been trapped inside an ISIS detention camp in northeastern Syria has been moved to a safer facility nearby.

3. Tory leadership: Former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose is not running for the party's leadership, despite pressure from Tory heavyweights who have said they'd love to see her run.

4. Newfoundland storm: Officials say the state of emergency in St. John's, N.L., will be lifted Saturday morning as crews continue to work to clear the roads from last week's record-breaking blizzard.

5. Sour grapes: A former employee of a B.C. winery won't be getting his job back after he accidentally flushed 16,680 litres of sauvignon blanc down a drain.

One more thing…

Flight PS752: The government is matching funds donated to the Canada Strong Campaign, a charity established to help families whose loved ones were killed in the Iran plane crash.