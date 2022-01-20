Canada Post workers ordered to wear issued masks only, some wealthy Canadians want the rich to pay their fair share, and a Canadian space pioneer marks her groundbreaking journey. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Mask compliance: Canada Post workers risk discipline if they wear masks other than ones issued by the Crown corporation, including N95 masks.

2. Plea for help: A young Afghan woman who escaped to Canada last summer is desperately worried for her family left behind and now living in hiding.

3. Tax the rich: A group of some of the world’s wealthiest individuals, including several Canadians, signed an open letter calling on peers to pay their fair share in taxes.

4. Health-care bonus: Former lab techs in Iqaluit say not receiving a bonus given to Nunavut nursing staff led them to resign after years of burnout.

5. Space trailblazer: Canada will mark the 30th anniversary of Roberta Bondar's groundbreaking journey, when she became the first Canadian woman to travel into space.

One more thing…

Extinction event: Earth is in the middle of its next mass extinction event and it may be too late to undo the harm inflicted, one study suggests.