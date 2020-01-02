TORONTO -- A 16-year-old Canadian climber is recovering in hospital after he slipped and fell on the highest mountain in Oregon. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Mountain rescue: A B.C. teen climber is in hospital with a broken leg after falling over 150 metres down Oregon's Mount Hood and enduring an eight-hour rescue.

2. New year, new rules: A number of new laws come into effect this year, including changes to federal divorce laws, as well as cannabis and vaping regulations in some provinces.

3. Passenger rights: The Canadian Transportation Agency has ordered WestJet to revise its passenger policy for unexpected delays following complaints from an Edmonton couple.

4. Slap on the wrist: Pope Francis has apologized, admitting to losing patience when he struck the hand of a woman who grabbed him and yanked him toward her as he was admiring the Vatican's Nativity scene.

5. Treating Alzheimer's: Researchers say a vaccine designed to prevent dementia is ready to enter the human trials phase after successful tests on mice.

One more thing…

Custom-made hands: An 11-year-old boy who was born without any fingers says he received a "miracle" this Christmas when he was gifted a pair of custom 3D-printed hands.