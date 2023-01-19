5 things to know for Thursday, January 19, 2023

A Canadian man returns from the front lines in Ukraine with harrowing tales, a Winnipeg woman's husband dies on their honeymoon, and New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern announces she will be stepping down. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Harrowing tales: Canadian Adam Oake returns from the front lines of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and shares tales of his time in the war zone, where he also plans to return to continue helping those in need.

2. Deadly honeymoon: A Winnipeg woman who was on her honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.

3. Stepping down: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose empathetic handling of the nation's worst mass-shooting and health-driven response to the COVID-19 pandemic led her to become an international icon, announces she will be leaving office.

4. Low-cost's high price: Experts say the low-cost airline model is exacerbating an already existing pilot shortage that could become an even bigger problem for Canada's aviation industry in the years to come.

5. Zellers comeback: After a 10-year absence, Zellers is returning with 25 store 'experiences' inside Hudson's Bay locations in seven provinces across Canada.

One more thing…

Low-fat or low-carb?: A recent study identifies what influences weight loss the most.

A recent study from Stanford Medicine says some people are better at losing weight on low-fat diets, while others will see better results on low-carb diets. (Pexels)