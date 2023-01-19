5 things to know for Thursday, January 19, 2023

Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
A Canadian man returns from the front lines in Ukraine with harrowing tales, a Winnipeg woman's husband dies on their honeymoon, and New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern announces she will be stepping down. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. Harrowing tales: Canadian Adam Oake returns from the front lines of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and shares tales of his time in the war zone, where he also plans to return to continue helping those in need.
3. Stepping down: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose empathetic handling of the nation's worst mass-shooting and health-driven response to the COVID-19 pandemic led her to become an international icon, announces she will be leaving office.
4. Low-cost's high price: Experts say the low-cost airline model is exacerbating an already existing pilot shortage that could become an even bigger problem for Canada's aviation industry in the years to come.
5. Zellers comeback: After a 10-year absence, Zellers is returning with 25 store 'experiences' inside Hudson's Bay locations in seven provinces across Canada.
One more thing…
Low-fat or low-carb?: A recent study identifies what influences weight loss the most.
A recent study from Stanford Medicine says some people are better at losing weight on low-fat diets, while others will see better results on low-carb diets. (Pexels)
China on Thursday accused 'some Western media' of bias, smears and political manipulation in their coverage of China's abrupt ending of its strict 'zero-COVID' policy, as it issued a vigorous defence of actions taken to prepare for the change of strategy.
Clicking on the recommendation yields dozens of posts on Twitter denying the reality of climate change and making misleading claims about efforts to mitigate it. Such misinformation has flourished since it was bought by Elon Musk last year, but the site isn't the only one promoting content that scientists and environmental advocates say undercuts public support for policies intended to respond to a changing climate.
The B.C. government and Blueberry River First Nations have signed an historic agreement, giving the nation more say over how their lands will be used in natural resource projects.
The McDonald's restaurant on Rideau Street is set to close when its lease runs out in April, after nearly 40 years of operations in the downtown Ottawa tourist area.
Germany faced mounting pressure to supply battle tanks to Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aired frustration about not obtaining enough weaponry as Western allies conferred Thursday on how best to support Ukraine nearly 11 months into Russia's invasion.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said he has never read any part of a book in which the columnist E. Jean Carroll accused him of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, according to court records unsealed Wednesday.
Israel's U.N. ambassador accused the Palestinians on Wednesday of stabbing a knife into any chance for reconciliation by seeking an advisory opinion from the U.N.'s highest court on Israel's decades-old occupation -- and the Palestinian U.N. envoy accused Israel's new government of seeking to crush its people.
North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament has passed a budget that sustains a high level of defence spending despite the country's economic troubles as leader Kim Jong Un pushes for an aggressive expansion of his nuclear arsenal.
Grieving relatives of plane crash victims in Nepal were growing impatient as they waited for authorities to conduct autopsies and hand the bodies for cremation.
Russia is preparing for an extended war so NATO must get ready 'for the long haul' and support Ukraine for as long as it takes, the alliance's deputy secretary general told top military chiefs from across Europe Wednesday.
A House of Commons committee has agreed to study the federal government's contracts with the consulting firm McKinsey and Company, and will be seeking considerable documentation from both the firm and federal officials.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Justin Trudeau is waging a war against the working class and he plans to leverage his party's agreement with the Liberals to protect working people.
An international team of researchers has, for the first time, restored the elasticity in scarred heart tissue in rats by injecting them with a specific protein.
Nova Scotia has announced extra resources to alleviate the pressure on strained emergency departments, following the recent deaths of two women who waited hours for care.
The head of the Ontario Hospital Association says hospitals should not lose nurses and doctors to a new system of private clinics the government will be using to reduce the surgical backlog.
Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled MacBooks powered by its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, in a surprise announcement weeks ahead of its traditional launch event.
Generative artificial intelligence, tech that can invent virtually any content someone can think up and type into a text box, is garnering not just venture investment in Silicon Valley but interest in Davos at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting this week.
Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including 'A Room With a View,' has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday.
The mayor of Amiens, northern France, has asked Madonna to lend the city a 19th-century painting lost during World War One which it believes may be have been bought by the singer, to help its chances of becoming European Capital of Culture.
Two West Coast music festivals say their future is in doubt as soaring costs and uncertain ticket sales make it impossible to plan and stage their events.
Workers in many French cities took to the streets Thursday to reject proposed pension changes that would push back the retirement age, amid a day of nationwide strikes and protests seen as a major test for Emmanuel Macron and his presidency. Demonstrations gathered in the cities of Paris, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes, Lyon and other places.
Global shares were mostly lower Thursday as investors grew cautious after Wall Street's biggest pullback of the year. France's CAC 40 lost 0.4% in early trading to 7,052.61, while Germany's DAX edged down 0.5% to 15,106.21. Britain's FTSE 100 fell nearly 0.6% to 7,787.49. The future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.4% lower while that for the S&P 500 declined 0.3%.
A hoped-for boom in Chinese tourism in Asia over next week's Lunar New Year holidays looks set to be more of a blip as most travellers opt to stay inside China if they go anywhere. From the beaches of Bali to Hokkaido's powdery ski slopes, the hoards of Chinese often seen in pre-COVID days will still be missing, tour operators say.
Researchers from Stanford University have pinpointed a number of factors that could predict how successful an individual will be at losing weight and keeping it off.
A new report by rental platform Zumper on median rent prices in Canada shows that Vancouver continues to be the most expensive city the country.
For the second time in less than two months, a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot has been sold in the same Ontario city.
The NHL says players are free to decide which of their team's initiatives they support. The league's statement comes a day after Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to participate in his team's Pride Night.
The U.S. government's star witness in a corruption trial over the broadcasting rights to some of soccer's biggest events testified Wednesday how he and two former Fox executives paid millions of dollars in bribes to undermine competing bids.
Lawyers for Usain Bolt, one of the world's greatest sprinters, said Wednesday that more than US$12.7 million is missing from his account with a private investment firm in Jamaica that authorities are investigating.
At least 32 cars have been stolen In Toronto each day so far in 2023, a surprising figure spurring calls for car manufacturers to catch up in a digital arms race with tech-savvy thieves.
The pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation have driven up the cost of owning a new car and experts say prices aren’t expected to return to pre-COVID levels anytime soon.
The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it's not powered solely by a howling V8.