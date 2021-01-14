TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 681,300 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 17,300 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Pardon problem: After U.S. President Donald Trump's historic second impeachment, experts appear divided over whether the charge changes anything when it comes to issuing pardons.

2. Travel exemption: Immigration Canada has granted the family of detained Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou COVID-19 travel exemptions to visit her in Vancouver.

3. Vaccine rollout: The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the last 29 days in Canada has surpassed one per cent of the country's total population.

4. Waiting game: Canadian front-line doctors and health-care staff frustrated with the vaccination rollout demanded better transparency, communication and prioritization as emergency staff in regions with limited resources wait their turn to get the COVID-19 shot.

5. Mental health: A new report suggests that nearly two-fifths of Canadian workers are concerned about a co-worker's mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One more thing…

Climate change: Within this century, nearly 5,700 lakes in the Northern Hemisphere, including parts of the Great Lakes, could permanently lose wintertime ice cover due to global warming, according to new research out of York University.