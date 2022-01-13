TORONTO -- Experts say fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine aren't needed for everyone yet, and a new poll shows most Canadians believe they will get COVID-19. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. COVID-19 in the ICU: The ICU at Toronto General Hospital is filling up with critically ill COVID-19 patients, the majority of whom are unvaccinated.

2. Omicron spread: A new poll suggests that the majority of Canadians believe they will eventually contract COVID-19.

3. Fourth doses: Many jurisdictions have extended fourth-dose boosters to their most vulnerable populations as Canada's third-dose COVID-19 vaccine rollout ramps up, leading some to wonder whether we'll all need another shot to protect against the virus.

4. Afghan refugees: Tens of thousands of Afghans with Canadian connections are still trapped in the country, some with no passport, many with very little money, leading some to make desperate choices such as selling their kidneys to get by.

5. 'Unintentional mistakes': Two police officers who responded to a domestic violence call involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie last year should be put on probation for what the city called "several unintentional mistakes" made during the encounter, according to an independent investigator.

One more thing…

New research: A new pre-print study has offered some preliminary evidence suggesting the virus that causes COVID-19 loses most of its infectiousness after 20 minutes in air.