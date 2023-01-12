5 things to know for Thursday, January 12, 2023

The man who adorned his pickup trick with a Confederate flag at last year's 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa speaks out, Toronto police investigate a series of assaults allegedly perpetrated by a group of teen girls, and a new study says fast food could be linked to a potentially life-threatening liver condition.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Protester speaks out: An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.

2. Assaults in Toronto: Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.

3. Watch what you eat: A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

4. Committee questions: Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions from MPs on the House transport committee today.

5. Jeff Beck, 1944-2023: A guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, Jeff Beck, is dead at 78.

One more thing…

Trending jobs: Here are some of the top 15 most in-demand jobs in Canada for 2023.

Jamie Snyder, right, of H&R Block, explains the training process to applicant Diane Moore, during the Lee County Area Job Fair in Tupelo, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)