TORONTO -- More than 5,000 passengers aboard two cruise ships are in quarantine after 23 people were diagnosed with coronavirus. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Cruise ships quarantined: Two Canadians have been taken off a quarantined cruise ship in Japan and sent to a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

2. Trump impeachment: Former media mogul Conrad Black called Mitt Romney's decision to vote for convicting U.S. President Donald Trump a "disgraceful, dishonourable thing" motivated by Romney's dislike for the president.

3. Coronavirus racism: An Asian woman from Vancouver says she was told by flight attendants on an Aeromexico flight from Mexico to wear a mask because she coughed.

4. B.C. salmon: A new report has found that fourteen fish farms in British Columbia are infected with a virus that can potentially spread from farmed salmon to struggling wild salmon populations.

5. New Airbnb rules: Airbnb has announced that it will no longer allow young Canadians to book entire homes after three young men were killed in a shooting at a Toronto party at one of their listings.

One more thing…

City under lockdown: Haunting drone footage of the central Chinese city of Wuhan shows a normally bustling metropolis transformed into a ghost town following the coronavirus outbreak.