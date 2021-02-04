TORONTO -- Canada has administered more than 871,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 130,000 second doses. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Proud Boys designation: Canada didn't change its terrorism definition when it moved to include the Proud Boys on a list of terrorist entities. Here's why that matters.

2. Flying south: Critics say Canada’s suspension of flights to the Caribbean and Mexico disproportionately affects those with family there, and continues to give a free pass to snowbirds flying into Florida and other U.S. destinations.

3. Economic recovery: The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly hard on Canadian youth and questions have arisen about how long it will take for them to recover economically, and what that will look like post-pandemic.

4. Widows struggling: While studies and polls have shown that loneliness due to the COVID-19 pandemic is on the rise in Canada, an Ont. woman says widows are among those struggling the most as they’re having to deal with grieving alone.

5. New poet laureate: Award-winning Indigenous poet and residential school survivor Louise Bernice Halfe, also known by her Cree name Sky Dancer, has been selected as the next parliamentary poet laureate.

One more thing…

'Kind of crazy': Separated from the rest of the United States by the closed Canadian border, one community in Minnesota built an ice road to restore its lifeline to the outside world.