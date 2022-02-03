GoFundMe suspends the $10 million trucker convoy fundraiser, Candice Bergen is named interim Conservative leader, and the reopening of the Alberta border crossing hit some snags. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Interim leader: The Conservative Party of Canada named Candice Bergen as interim leader following a private vote late Wednesday.

2. NoFundMe: GoFundMe suspended the fundraiser for the so-called "Freedom Convoy" protest, which has so far raised $10 million on the digital platform.

3. 'An absolute disgrace': Ottawa's mayor is calling on several Conservatives MPs to apologize for praising the anti-vaccine mandate protest that has brought the city’s downtown to a standstill.

4. Alberta blockade: One lane each way was cleared on the highway at the main U.S. border crossing in southern Alberta, but a new problem began late Wednesday night.

5. One step closer: A new chapter was written in the remarkable story of the Canadian men’s soccer team as they beat El Salvador to inch even closer to a World Cup berth.

One more thing…

Crash landing: NASA intends to keep operating the International Space Station until the end of 2030, after which the ISS would be crashed into a remote part of the Pacific Ocean.