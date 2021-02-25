TORONTO -- Canada has now administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 3.08 per cent of the country's population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Defence chief resigns: Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Admiral Art McDonald has voluntarily stepped down as chief of the defence staff as he is investigated on unspecific allegations.

2. Virus transmission: A new study has found that the novel coronavirus can survive on some forms of fabric and transmit to other surfaces for up to 72 hours in a laboratory setting.

3. Long-hauler clinics: COVID-19 patients who experience symptoms months after infection are heading to "post COVID-19 clinics" for treatment and in hopes of discovering why their illness is prolonged.

4. Dress backlash: Anishinaabe and Mohawk fashion designer Lesley Hampton is apologizing after a dress featured in 2019 that used imagery of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people recently sparked outrage online.

5. Zoom fatigue: An influx of virtual meetings might not be the only factor causing "Zoom fatigue" in potentially millions of people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One more thing…

What's a quarantini?: From "covidiots" to "Zoom bombing," many new words and phrases have become common in how people talk about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on everyday lives.