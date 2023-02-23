5 things to know for Thursday, February 23, 2023

Secret video captures alleged animal abuse at a B.C. slaughterhouse, a former MP says the feds are "dragging their feet" on foreign election interference, and Google blocks news content for some Canadians in response to a government bill. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Secret video: An investigation is underway into a B.C. slaughterhouse over alleged animal cruelty following the release of video obtained by a national animal advocacy group.

2. Election interference: A Conservative politician who says he was targeted by Chinese efforts to defeat Conservatives during the 2021 federal election is accusing the Liberal government of "dragging their feet" and is calling for more than "talking points" when it comes to addressing foreign interference.

3. News blocker: A spokesman for Google says the tech company is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in response to the Liberal government's online news bill.

4. Kids in hospital: In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

5. Big win: The winner of a US$1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot -- the fourth largest in U.S. history -- has come forward to collect the prize, officials said Wednesday.

One more thing…

Personal finances: Canadians spend as much time worrying about their finances as they would working a part-time job, a new poll finds.

Image of Canadian credit cards. (CP PHOTO/STF)