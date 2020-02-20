TORONTO -- Via Rail says despite plans to resume partial services along certain parts of its rail line, it has "no choice" but to issue temporary layoffs for nearly 1,000 employees amid the ongoing pipeline blockades. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Wet'suwet'en protests: Canada's premiers are calling for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss how to address the protests and rail blockades that have shut down much of the country's rail system.

2. Travel warning: Dengue fever has exploded in prevalence in South America and the Caribbean with several tropical countries reporting outbreaks, and survivors say Canadians aren't being warned about the disease.

3. Non-confidence motion: The Conservatives are backing away from a potential attempt to bring down the Liberal minority, just 20 sitting days into the new Parliament.

4. Diamond Princess: Canadians quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan who tested negative for COVID-19 are preparing to return home, while Japan's health ministry says two passengers taken off the ship have now died from the virus.

5. Attacker saves senior: A 72-year-old Edmonton woman says the man who tried to kill her by setting her house on fire, ended up saving her life moments later by returning to rescue her from the blaze.

One more thing…

Social life equally: New research from Statistics Canada indicates traditional gender roles are still popular with Canadian couples when it comes to household chores such as laundry, cooking and yard work.