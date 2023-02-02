5 things to know for Thursday, February 2, 2023

A gay man issues a court challenge over Canada's policy restricting sperm bank donations, a Quebec woman is surprised to find her stolen car had been used in brazen Ontario robbery, and actor Ryan Reynolds drops by a Toronto college and surprises students. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Exclusive: Challenge to sperm donation policy: A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting sexually active gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.

2. 'Insane' robbery: A Quebec woman says she was very surprised to find her stolen car had been used in what’s being described as an "absolutely insane" Ontario mall robbery.

3. Journalist dies after attack: A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.

4. Police brutality: Following the death of Tyre Nichols, progress on combating police brutality in the U.S. appears difficult, if not unlikely, as legislation has stalled.

5. Reynolds drops in: Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds drops by a Toronto college, surprising students in the midst of a school project.

One more thing…

Radioactive: After a radioactive capsule went missing in Australia, could the same happen in Canada?

In this handout provided by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services in Australia, the size of the capsule is compared to a 10 cent coin.