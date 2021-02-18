TORONTO -- Canada has administered 986,500 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 342,500 second doses. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Texas storm: Millions of Americans endured another frigid day without electricity or heat in the aftermath of a deadly winter storm as utility crews raced to restore power before yet another blast of snow and ice sowed hits Thursday.

2. CRA breach: The Canada Revenue Agency says online accounts were locked after an internal analysis found some user credentials may be in the hands of "unauthorized" individuals outside of the organization.

3. 'Recombination event': Researchers in New Mexico recently discovered what is believed to be the first recorded "recombination event" of the COVID-19 pandemic between a variant of SARS-CoV-2 that originated in the U.K. and another from California.

4. Tracking variants: As variants of the novel coronavirus continue to emerge in Canada, CTVNews.ca explains how these variants are being tested and tracked.

5. New normal: Nearly a year after COVID-19 was first detected in Canada, CTVNews.ca asked Canadians how the pandemic has changed their lives. In their candid responses, we learn how some are coping with isolation, loss, heartbreak and new beginnings.

One more thing…

Perseverance landing: As NASA's latest Mars rover is set to make landfall on the red planet today, several Canadians have been hard at work for years to help make it happen.