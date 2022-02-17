The Conservatives won't support the federal government's Emergencies Act motion, Ottawa's police board chair is ousted in a late-night council meeting, and the Canadian women's hockey team are Olympic champions once again. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Emergencies Act debate: Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says her party won't be supporting the federal government's motion seeking the power to enforce the Emergencies Act.

2. Policing in Ottawa: Ottawa police ramped up warnings to convoy protesters as the chair of the police board was ousted in a contentious council meeting late Wednesday night.

3. Convoy intercepted: Windsor officials say a suspected convoy attempting to reoccupy the Ambassador Bridge was thwarted by police before reaching the border crossing.

4. Golden girls on ice: Team Canada reclaims women's hockey gold after defeating the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

5. Games at a glance: Canada won more than just gold on the ice at the Olympics in Beijing. Here's all the action you missed overnight.

One more thing…

Protest pollution: A tech company has created an interactive map that shows the environmental impacts of the trucker convoy protest in Ottawa.