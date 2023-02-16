5 things to know for Thursday, February 16, 2023

John Tory finally hands in his resignation as mayor of Toronto, embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is retiring, and a Canadian man who lost his mother and sister in the Turkiye earthquake struggles to help his surviving siblings. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Tory, out: Toronto Mayor John Tory formally submits his resignation notice to the city clerk late Wednesday, five days after abruptly announcing he was stepping down from the job.

2. 'I did my best': Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki announces she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing "I did my best." Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.

3. Surviving siblings: Mohammad Ajmal Nikzad of Calgary has lost his mother and one of his sisters after the massive earthquake in Turkiye, and he's trying to bring his surviving siblings home with him to Canada.

4. Haiti mission: As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discusses the escalating crisis in Haiti with Caribbean leaders this week, some experts are urging him to put the brakes on suggestions of military intervention.

5. Random rage: A 65-year-old man who was out walking his dog in Schomberg, Ont., is now fighting for his life. Police say he was shot at 13 times after he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down.

One more thing…

Coffee drinkers: Having caffeine withdrawal? A new study suggests a solution.

A cup of coffee. (Blank Space/Pexels)