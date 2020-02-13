TORONTO -- Two hereditary chiefs from a British Columbia First Nation at the heart of a wave of national protests have launched a constitutional challenge of fossil fuel projects. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Pipeline standoff: Protesters continue to barricade roads, train tracks and even physically block government offices in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en First Nation in B.C. who oppose the construction of a natural gas pipeline.

2. COVID-19 cases: China's Hubei Province has reported a spike in the number of fatal COVID-19 infections, as the World Health Organization warns it is too early to predict the end of the epidemic.

3. Cruise ship concerns: An infectious disease specialist says the decision to quarantine a cruise ship in Japan was overkill, and that health authorities need to reconsider the practice after another 44 passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

4. School strikes: More than two million students across Ontario will be staying at home next week, as all four teacher unions hold a joint one-day strike affecting every public school across the province.

5. AFN lawsuit: The Assembly of First Nations has filed a class action lawsuit against the federal government, seeking damages for First Nations children who it says have been discriminated against by the government's child welfare system.

One more thing…

Single-use plastics: Calgary police recently expanded a policy requiring all drivers to submit to a roadside breathalyzer when pulled over, but some drivers are concerned about what happens to the plastic straws once the test is done.