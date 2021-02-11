TORONTO -- Canada has administered more than 930,200 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 223,700 second doses. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Assisted dying: In the Canadian Senate this week, senators voted on the future of medically assisted death in Canada, weighing an amendment that could open it up to those suffering solely from mental illnesses.

2. Isolation hotels: International travellers staying at federally appointed COVID-19 isolation hotels have complained about lack of communication and an environment of secrecy.

3. Conservative shuffle: Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole shuffled his critic roster to reflect the party’s plans to emphasize the importance of electing a government that will prioritize rebuilding the Canadian economy post-pandemic.

4. Lost school year: The COVID-19 pandemic has had a far-reaching impact on students everywhere, perhaps nowhere more than the continent of Africa where a majority of children have no internet to make up for closed classrooms.

5. Pandemic stress: Severe anxiety linked back to the COVID-19 pandemic now has a name: "coronaphobia."

One more thing…

'Toxic environment': Prominent film and TV creator Joss Whedon, who previously faced a claim of abusive behaviour on the set of the film "Justice League," drew criticism Wednesday from actors who worked with him on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."