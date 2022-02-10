Advertisement
5 things to know for Thursday, February 10, 2022
Police move in on protesters in Alberta and issue warnings in Ottawa, experts say the CRTC lacks the expertise to regulate online streaming, and it was a photo finish for one Canadian snowboarder racing for gold. Here's what you need to know today.
1. Action on protesters: Police attempting to strengthen their position came face-to-face with protesters in Alberta and renewed warnings to those in Ottawa.
2. Too close for comfort: A man came face-to-face with a lynx stalking him and his family while tobogganing in northern Manitoba.
3. Italian tragedy: A 70-year-old woman was found sitting in a chair in her house in northern Italy, two years after her death.
4. Bob Saget: Entertainer Bob Saget died from the result of head trauma in a Florida hotel room last month, according to a statement from his family.
5. Photo finish: Canada added two more medals overnight at the Beijing Olympics, and one of them came down to a photo finish to determine who topped the podium.
One more thing…
Online streaming: Internet experts are casting doubt on the CRTC's ability to regulate streaming services and video-sharing platforms such as YouTube and Netflix.