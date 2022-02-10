Police move in on protesters in Alberta and issue warnings in Ottawa, experts say the CRTC lacks the expertise to regulate online streaming, and it was a photo finish for one Canadian snowboarder racing for gold. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Action on protesters: Police attempting to strengthen their position came face-to-face with protesters in Alberta and renewed warnings to those in Ottawa.

2. Too close for comfort: A man came face-to-face with a lynx stalking him and his family while tobogganing in northern Manitoba.

3. Italian tragedy: A 70-year-old woman was found sitting in a chair in her house in northern Italy, two years after her death.

4. Bob Saget: Entertainer Bob Saget died from the result of head trauma in a Florida hotel room last month, according to a statement from his family.

5. Photo finish: Canada added two more medals overnight at the Beijing Olympics, and one of them came down to a photo finish to determine who topped the podium.

One more thing…

Online streaming: Internet experts are casting doubt on the CRTC's ability to regulate streaming services and video-sharing platforms such as YouTube and Netflix.