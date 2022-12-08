5 things to know for Thursday, December 8, 2022

A new bill on early learning and the child-care system is expected to be announced by Canada's families minister, Ottawa will be reviewing an RCMP contract with a company linked to the Chinese government, and what the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation and consumers. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

