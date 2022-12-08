5 things to know for Thursday, December 8, 2022

A new bill on early learning and the child-care system is expected to be announced by Canada's families minister, Ottawa will be reviewing an RCMP contract with a company linked to the Chinese government, and what the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation and consumers. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Child-care bill: The federal government appears to be on the verge of presenting new legislation aimed at strengthening Canada's early learning and child-care system.

2. Contract review: Federal officials say they will review a contract awarded to a Canadian company last year, given its parent organization's ties to the Chinese government.

3. Rate hike: The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent Wednesday. Here's a look at what the rate means, how analysts are interpreting it and what it could mean for consumers.

4. Breaking from tradition: Just a few months into the reign of her husband King Charles III, a royal expert says Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job.

5. Uber pricey: A newly released report from Uber Eats shows that a Torontonian ordered the most expensive meal through the app in Canada this year, spending $1,048 at burger joint.

One more thing…

Scam alert: A former police officer warns of scams involving tampered gift cards at retailers.

Toronto-based fitness and public safety influencer Nichelle Laus is urging Canadians to be vigilant this holiday season when buying gift cards on display at retail stores, after almost falling victim to a scam involving tampered gift cards twice. (nichellelaus/TikTok)