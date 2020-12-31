TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 572,982 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 15,472 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

Travel Testing Requirements: The federal government will require air travellers to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test before landing in Canada, as fears mount that people vacationing abroad could be bringing the virus home with them.

Vacation Controversy: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he regrets not telling finance minister Rod Phillips to return back to Ontario when he found out he had travelled out of the country for a vacation.

Two Dose Trouble: Both Moderna and Pfizer require two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure immunity, a system which has spurred two different strategies for the vaccine rollout.

Vaccine Reaction: Two patients who had previously had dermal fillers experienced some swelling after receiving the first dose of the Moderna vaccine in the U.S.

Foregoing Resolutions: In light of everything that happened in 2020, experts suggest giving yourself permission to not set any resolutions this year; instead embrace the idea of “unresolutions.”

Condensing an entire year into just one hour is a difficult task, but seems downright impossible in a year dominated by a pandemic. On CTVNews.ca, Executive Producer Rosa Hwang highlights some of the incredible stories told by our journalists in 2020.