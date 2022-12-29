5 things to know for Thursday, December 29, 2022

Fighting to live: How a father defied terminal cancer diagnosis
Recent developments in diagnostic tools and treatment options have given more time to patients confronted with terminal and advanced-stage cancer diagnoses.
Two suspects are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer, fishers rally around the family of one of their own lost at sea in Nova Scotia, and Afghan refugees share their stories of being stuck in camps after fleeing the Taliban. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. First-degree murder charges: Two suspects are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont.
2. 'I said I love you and that was it': Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island, Nova Scotia.
3. 'Kept in a golden cage': Afghan refugees living in camps while waiting to learn of their fate say they're often in cramped quarters and poor conditions, with conflicted feelings, as they know they're safer than they were, but are feeling trapped by uncertainty.
4. Missile barrage: Multiple regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, faced a massive Russian missile attack Thursday, the biggest wave of strikes in weeks.
5. Debt concerns: Repaying debt is the number one financial goal for Canadians in 2023, according to CIBC’s annual Financial Priorities poll.
Alzheimer's disease: A new test has been developed that can detect an elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in a blood sample.
This illustration made available by the National Institute on Aging/National Institutes of Health depicts cells in an Alzheimer's affected brain, with abnormal levels of the beta-amyloid protein clumping together to form plaques, brown, that collect between neurons and disrupt cell function. Abnormal collections of the tau protein accumulate and form tangles, blue, within neurons, harming synaptic communication between nerve cells. (National Institute on Aging, NIH via AP)
Multiple regions of Ukraine, including its capital, faced a massive Russian missile attack Thursday, the biggest wave of strikes in weeks targeting power stations and other critical infrastructure during freezing weather.
As other countries impose testing requirements to stop COVID-19 from ballooning beyond Chinese borders, the Public Health Agency of Canada says it will continue to closely 'monitor' the situation.
Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
'Twas two days before Christmas when within the house, a soon-to-be mother began having contractions.
Aviation analytics company Cirium says Canada's two biggest airlines ranked low in terms of on-time performance this year.
Canadians looking to dispose of their Christmas tree after the holidays should consider sustainable alternatives that give back to Mother Nature or their community.
The death of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala Tuesday marks the sixth police death in Canada since September, but an expert is warning the numbers do not represent a trend.
Repaying debt is the number one financial goal for Canadians welcoming 2023, according to CIBC's annual Financial Priorities poll.
A hockey team from Denmark is getting a taste of Canadian hospitality after some crucial equipment was lost in transit. The Frederikshaven White Hawks arrived at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport Monday, on route to a hockey tournament, but the same could not be said for any of their hockey sticks or the gear belonging to three players.
Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak -- and that the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough.
South Korea staged large-scale military drills Thursday to simulate shooting down drones as a step to bolster its readiness against North Korean provocations, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years.
Kosovo reopened the country's main border crossing with Serbia on Thursday after a nearby barricade that led to its closure was removed, while Serbia's president said more than a dozen other Serb roadblocks in northern Kosovo also would be dismantled.
On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram stormed the Government Girls Secondary School in the Chibok community in Borno state and abducted the girls as they prepared for science exams. Many of the girls remain missing.
A massive fire at a Cambodian hotel casino that lasted more than 12 hours killed at least 19 people and injured more than 60, while other victims were apparently not yet accounted for Thursday.
Benjamin Netanyahu was set to return to office Thursday at the helm of the most religious and ultranationalist government in Israel's history, vowing to implement policies that could cause domestic and regional turmoil and alienate the country's closest allies.
Canada is among four countries calling on Iran to agree to binding arbitration for shooting down Flight PS752 nearly three years ago.
While premiers continue to call for a meeting with the prime minister to talk about boosting federal health-care funding, Justin Trudeau says that'll only happen 'once there is the outlines of a deal.'
The head of the Canadian Army says his force is facing more demands at home and in Europe even as the number of soldiers under his command continues to shrink.
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says there is no pushback from the province when it comes to guaranteeing outcomes and performances for additional health-care funding from the federal government.
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
Emergency services were placed on alert on an island near Athens following a new earthquake Wednesday that caused no injuries or severe damage but puzzled scientists.
The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public's help, saying he hasn't been seen in months.
One of the most cherished modern traditions of the December holiday break is the opportunity to gather with those closest to you...and binge-watch television.
Taylor Swift was up. Elon Musk was in, out, in and maybe out again. Tom Cruise was back. BTS stepped aside, and so did Serena Williams, and Tom Brady too -- oops, scratch that. Here's a look at the top pop culture stories of 2022.
Aviation analytics company Cirium says Canada's two biggest airlines ranked low in terms of on-time performance this year.
Sunwing passengers remain frustrated over continued flight delays and cancellations that have left many stranded down south.
Royal Bank of Canada's proposed $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Bank Canada will face scrutiny from Canada's competition watchdogs in the year ahead, but critics say their leash is too short while efforts in the U.S. point to potential ways of doing it better.
An Indigenous fashion model who went from a small Saskatchewan First Nation to the bright lights of Los Angeles says a childhood promise to his parents keeps him grounded in a tough industry.
Starbucks is making changes to its rewards program, requiring members to spend more to earn some popular freebies.
Canadians looking to dispose of their Christmas tree after the holidays should consider sustainable alternatives that give back to Mother Nature or their community.
Connor Bedard had a hat trick and four assists as Canada got back on track at the world junior hockey championship Wednesday with an emphatic 11-2 victory over Germany.
Tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime, who shone on some of the sport's biggest stages in 2022, is the winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press male athlete of the year. Auger-Aliassime is the third tennis player in history to receive the honour -- awarded annually since 1932 -- after Milos Raonic (2013, 2014) and Denis Shapovalov (2017). Decathlete Damian Warner won the award last year.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays.
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is offering what may be the most extravagant guest package for next year's highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at a whopping US$5 million.
Each province and territory has resources to check and contact regarding road conditions so that you can complete your trip safely, or be aware of possible issues before you travel. CTVNews.ca lists what you need to know depending on where you live.