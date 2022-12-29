5 things to know for Thursday, December 29, 2022

Two suspects are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer, fishers rally around the family of one of their own lost at sea in Nova Scotia, and Afghan refugees share their stories of being stuck in camps after fleeing the Taliban. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. First-degree murder charges: Two suspects are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont.

2. 'I said I love you and that was it': Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island, Nova Scotia.

3. 'Kept in a golden cage': Afghan refugees living in camps while waiting to learn of their fate say they're often in cramped quarters and poor conditions, with conflicted feelings, as they know they're safer than they were, but are feeling trapped by uncertainty.

4. Missile barrage: Multiple regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, faced a massive Russian missile attack Thursday, the biggest wave of strikes in weeks.

5. Debt concerns: Repaying debt is the number one financial goal for Canadians in 2023, according to CIBC’s annual Financial Priorities poll.

One more thing…

Alzheimer's disease: A new test has been developed that can detect an elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in a blood sample.

This illustration made available by the National Institute on Aging/National Institutes of Health depicts cells in an Alzheimer's affected brain, with abnormal levels of the beta-amyloid protein clumping together to form plaques, brown, that collect between neurons and disrupt cell function. Abnormal collections of the tau protein accumulate and form tangles, blue, within neurons, harming synaptic communication between nerve cells. (National Institute on Aging, NIH via AP)