TORONTO -- The federal government plans to extend pandemic benefits, Ontario lists an antidepressant as a COVID-19 treatment, and Health Canada issues a warning about cannabis edibles. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Pandemic benefit: The federal government intends to temporarily expand the eligibility of several support programs to apply to those impacted by new public health restrictions driven by the Omicron surge.

2. COVID-19 treatment: Ontario has become the first province to list an inexpensive and well-known antidepressant as a treatment doctors can “consider” for patients with a mild COVID-19 infection in a bid to keep them out of hospital.

3. Economic report: The national statistics office is scheduled to say this morning what the pace of economic growth was in October, and give a first glimpse of November's figure.

4. Afghan refugees: Many Canadians are trying to privately sponsor loved ones who left Afghanistan, but strict rules for individual sponsors and limits on how many refugees organizations can bring over have left some feeling discouraged.

5. Cannabis edibles: Health Canada has issued a warning over "copycat" cannabis edibles that closely resemble popular candies and snack foods, saying it is aware of several instances of children being hospitalized after consuming the products.

One more thing…

Mental health: COVID-19's sudden resurgence is fuelling pandemic fatigue for some people. CTVNews.ca has compiled these free mental health resources where Canadians can get help.