5 things to know for Thursday, December 22, 2022

A lawyer who represented "Freedom Convoy" organizers has been sued over a claim involving a Nazi flag, regulations for an incoming ban on foreign homebuyers have been announced, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Convoy lawyer sued: A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.

2. Ban regulations: The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. has announced regulations for the ban on foreign homebuyers, which comes into effect on Jan. 1.

3. 'No compromises': Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank U.S. leaders and "ordinary Americans" for their support in fighting off Russia's invasion and pledged there would be "no compromises" in trying to bring an end to the war.

4. Winter arrives: A major winter storm bearing down on Toronto is adding to the calamity in Canadian airports already plagued by flight cancellations and delays set off early this week by heavy snow in Vancouver.

5. Sales season: Stores in Canada are gearing up for Boxing Day sales, with many rolling out deals early in the hopes of enticing budget-conscious shoppers.

Holiday scams: Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas, the Better Business Bureau warns.

