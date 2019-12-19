TORONTO -- U.S. President Donald Trump has become the third American president in history to be impeached. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Impeachment vote: The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives has voted to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his dealings with Ukraine.

2. SNC-Lavalin: Canada's attorney general says the agreement between prosecutors and SNC-Lavalin's legal counsel to have the Quebec-based engineering firm plead guilty to a single count of fraud was "made independently."

3. Parliament Hill offices: Independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould has relocated to another office on Parliament Hill after weeks of wrangling over the space she was assigned as a Liberal cabinet minister.

4. Cyber attacks: Andrew Agencies Ltd., an insurance firm that operates in the Prairies, was recently targeted in a ransomware attack but says no personal information was taken.

5. Heart health: New U.K. research suggests that regular cannabis use may have a dangerous side effect on the structure and function of one critical organ: the heart.

One more thing…

Electron microscopy: A Canadian researcher has used silicon and a beam of charged gallium ions to create a "gingerbread house" complete with a wreath above the doorway, Canadian flag for a welcome mat and the school's logo on the roof.