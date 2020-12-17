TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 481,600 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 74,800 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Macron tests positive: French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday.

2. Counterfeit vaccines: Health Canada is urging Canadians not to buy a COVID-19 vaccine online or from unauthorized sources.

3. Moderna vaccine: The federal government is making plans to ship doses of Moderna's vaccine candidate across the country on the assumption that Health Canada will soon be authorizing it as the second COVID-19 shot safe for use in this country.

4. Christmas gatherings: Canadian health experts are warning against reckless "bargaining" of pandemic precautions during a holiday season that could result in a "grotesque spike" in coronavirus infections.

5. Let it snow: For those Canadians who aren't comfortable celebrating a traditional winter but still want to do so as best they can, CTVNews.ca presents this guide to wintertime activities that can be done without having to leave your house.

One more thing…

Cleared to fly: Despite pandemic-related measures restricting travel for many Canadians during the holidays, Santa and his reindeer will be able to fly through open skies on Christmas Eve.