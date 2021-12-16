TORONTO -- Four numbers outline why Omicron is causing concern, booster shots are available in some places in Canada, and fewer Canadians say they're in debt this year. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Omicron concerns: It’s been only three weeks since scientists in South Africa first alerted the world that they had identified a new variant of the novel coronavirus. Here's a quick look at why Omicron is causing so much fear.

2. School break: Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the province, a number of Ontario school boards are asking students to take home their personal belongings in the event of a possible switch to remote learning following the winter break.

3. Booster eligibility: The availability of booster shots and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines is a hot topic as additional doses are being rolled out for certain populations depending on their province or territory of residence. Here are the eligibility requirements by province.

4. Household debt: Fewer Canadians say they are in debt this year, despite the financial hardships that have accompanied the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey from Manulife Bank.

5. Work from home: A recent survey found stark differences between how Canadians feel about working in-person versus at home.

One more thing…

JFK assassination: The National Archives has made public nearly 1,500 documents related to the U.S. government's investigation into the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.