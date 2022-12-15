5 things to know for Thursday, December 15, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau goes hard at Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre during a speech to Liberal Party members, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith apologizes for comments about First Nations, and a survey finds half of Canadians plan to switch jobs in 2023. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Canada is not broken': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went hard after his Conservative rival in a speech to Liberals on Wednesday night, taking aim directly at Pierre Poilievre's declaration that Canada "is broken."

2. Alta. apologies: Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted remarks to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.

3. Labour market: Despite economic uncertainty and high inflation rates, a recently released survey suggests as many as half of Canadians plan to change their jobs in the coming year.

4. 'tWitch' Boss: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the amiable DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' and dancer who rose to fame on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' has died at 40.

5. Stress rising: Canada's banking regulator is expected to make an announcement regarding the interest rate used in a key stress test for uninsured mortgages this morning.

One more thing…

Real estate: How big of a home can you get for $300K? Here's what's on the market.

(Shawn Hof / Sheldon Casavant, Century 21 Masters)